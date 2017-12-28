Flames' Travis Hamonic: Back in lineup Thursday
Hamonic (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Sharks, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.
Hamonic missed just one game while on injured reserve due to the holiday break. The blueliner's status likely doesn't hold much water from a fantasy standpoint, given his lack of offensive contributions (one goal, four assists) this season. However, he should provide the Flames with a more reliable presence on the back end, presumably kicking Matt Bartkowski back out of the lineup.
