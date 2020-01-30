Hamonic picked up an assist, blocked five shots, dished two hits and put two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Hamonic's assist came on an Elias Lindholm tally at 1:01 of the first period. The 29-year-old defenseman has been unusually productive with three assists in his last four outings. He's up to 11 points, 101 blocks and 77 shots through 46 games as a shutdown blueliner.