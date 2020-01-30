Flames' Travis Hamonic: Bags helper
Hamonic picked up an assist, blocked five shots, dished two hits and put two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.
Hamonic's assist came on an Elias Lindholm tally at 1:01 of the first period. The 29-year-old defenseman has been unusually productive with three assists in his last four outings. He's up to 11 points, 101 blocks and 77 shots through 46 games as a shutdown blueliner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.