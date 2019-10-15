Hamonic has 15 blocked shots and 10 shots on goal through six games.

The defenseman also carries a minus-4 rating and no points in 2019-20. He's never posted less than 108 blocked shots in a season throughout his career, but he's also produced more than 33 points. He remains the defensively-oriented half of a pairing with Noah Hanifin, one of the most consistent tandems in the lineup for coach Bill Peters.