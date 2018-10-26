Flames' Travis Hamonic: Busy in return from injury
Hamonic fired three pucks on net, threw four hits and blocked five shots while logging 18:54 of ice time in Thursday's 9-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Hamonic had missed the Flames' previous eight contests due to a facial injury, so it was good to see him willing to throw his weight around and get in front of pucks during his return to action. The 28-year-old blueliner will hope to tally his first point of the season in Saturday's matchup with Washington.
