Hamonic (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 28-year-old blueliner left Friday's game versus the Capitals with a lower-body injury and wasn't able to shake it for this matchup. Dalton Prout will enter the lineup while Rasmus Andersson will become Noah Hanifin's interim partner on the second pairing. Hamonic will shift his focus to getting healthy for Thursday's game versus the Sharks.