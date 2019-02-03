Flames' Travis Hamonic: Can't go Sunday
Hamonic (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 28-year-old blueliner left Friday's game versus the Capitals with a lower-body injury and wasn't able to shake it for this matchup. Dalton Prout will enter the lineup while Rasmus Andersson will become Noah Hanifin's interim partner on the second pairing. Hamonic will shift his focus to getting healthy for Thursday's game versus the Sharks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...