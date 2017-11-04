Flames' Travis Hamonic: Comes up lame in practice
Hamonic sustained an undisclosed injury in practice Saturday morning, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The rugged defenseman undoubtedly will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home clash with the Devils. Hamonic has collected two points, 20 hits and 22 blocked shots in 13 games this season; that's likely not enough to stir things up in the fantasy realm.
