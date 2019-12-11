Flames' Travis Hamonic: Contributes helper
Hamonic generated an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Hamonic found Mikael Backlund, who served up Sean Monahan for the goal in the second period. Hamonic snapped a six-game point drought with the assist (he also missed six contests due to injury during that span). For the year, the 29-year-old has five points, 38 shots on goal, and 57 blocked shots in 27 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.