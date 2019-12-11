Hamonic generated an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hamonic found Mikael Backlund, who served up Sean Monahan for the goal in the second period. Hamonic snapped a six-game point drought with the assist (he also missed six contests due to injury during that span). For the year, the 29-year-old has five points, 38 shots on goal, and 57 blocked shots in 27 games.