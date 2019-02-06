Hamonic (lower body) might be an option against San Jose on Thursday after coach Bill Peters told reporters the defenseman was "trending in the right direction," Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hamonic has missed three of the Flames' previous 14 games due to injuries, while also tallying just one point over that stretch. The Manitoba native isn't seeing much time with the power play (nine second per game), which limits his fantasy value. With just 12 points on the year, the 28-year-old could struggle to reach the 20-point mark.