Flames' Travis Hamonic: Could return Thursday
Hamonic (lower body) might be an option against San Jose on Thursday after coach Bill Peters told reporters the defenseman was "trending in the right direction," Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic has missed three of the Flames' previous 14 games due to injuries, while also tallying just one point over that stretch. The Manitoba native isn't seeing much time with the power play (nine second per game), which limits his fantasy value. With just 12 points on the year, the 28-year-old could struggle to reach the 20-point mark.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...