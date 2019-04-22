Flames' Travis Hamonic: Declines invitation for Worlds
Hamonic will not play at the World Championships in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic is respectfully declining Team Canada's invitation to focus on time with his family. The defense-first blueliner registered 19 points and 167 blocked shots in 69 appearances in the regular season. He didn't find his way onto the scoresheet in the playoffs, but he did block 26 more shots.
