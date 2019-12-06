Flames' Travis Hamonic: Defensive impact in return
Hamonic (lower body) blocked five shots, dished two hits and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Hamonic also led all skaters with 26:11 of ice time in the contest. He missed six games with the injury, but the 29-year-old is back to serve a defensive role on the Flames' second pairing. He has four points, 50 blocked shots and 36 shots on goal in 24 appearances this season, which doesn't hold much appeal in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.