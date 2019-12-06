Hamonic (lower body) blocked five shots, dished two hits and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Hamonic also led all skaters with 26:11 of ice time in the contest. He missed six games with the injury, but the 29-year-old is back to serve a defensive role on the Flames' second pairing. He has four points, 50 blocked shots and 36 shots on goal in 24 appearances this season, which doesn't hold much appeal in fantasy circles.