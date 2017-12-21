Hamonic exited during the first period with a lower-body injury and is being evaluated by team doctors.

Hamonic can be considered questionable to rejoin Wednesday's action, though the fact that he didn't come out to begin the second period isn't a good sign. The blueliner logged just 4:56 of ice time prior to his exit. If he's unable to return, his next opportunity to see live action would arrive Friday against the Canadiens.