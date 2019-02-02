Flames' Travis Hamonic: Exits with injury
Hamonic won't return to Friday's game versus the Capitals due to an upper-body injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic left the game three separate times but won't be able to overcome the final departure. He'll have a day off to recover before Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes. Expect Dalton Prout to enter the fold if Hamonic can't go.
