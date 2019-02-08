Flames' Travis Hamonic: Expected to play
Hamonic (hand) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic left Thursday's loss to the Sharks late in the third period due to a hand injury, but he was able to practice Friday, which was the first indication he would probably be ready to rock Saturday against Vancouver. The 28-year-old blueliner will likely skate in his usual spot on the Flames' second pairing against the Canucks.
