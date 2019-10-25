Flames' Travis Hamonic: Finds first helper
Hamonic had an assist and a fight in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.
Hamonic fought with defenseman Riley Stillman in the first period. The 29-year-old then supplied a helper on Sam Bennett's third-period equalizer. Hamonic holds a minus-6 rating and 22 blocked shots in 12 appearances this year.
