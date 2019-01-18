Hamonic (personal) is officially considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Detroit, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

All signs point to Hamonic returning to action following a two-game absence, but it appears as though the Flames will wait until they take the ice for pregame warmups to make that official. Assuming he plays, the 28-year-old blueliner will skate with Noah Hanifin on Calgary's second pairing against the Red Wings.