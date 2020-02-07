Hamonic recorded an assist, four blocked shots, two shots on net and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Hamonic found Sam Bennett for the opening tally 33 seconds into the game. The defenseman has a serviceable four assists to go with 20 blocks and 12 shots in his last seven contests. For the season, the 29-year-old is at 12 points, 108 blocks and 82 shots through 49 appearances.