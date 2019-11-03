Hamonic posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Good things happened for the Flames when Hamonic was on the ice Saturday, and he was rewarded with a helper on Matthew Tkachuk's empty-net goal. Hamonic's three assists this season have come in the last five games. He also has 32 blocked shots and 11 PIM in 16 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories