Hamonic posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Good things happened for the Flames when Hamonic was on the ice Saturday, and he was rewarded with a helper on Matthew Tkachuk's empty-net goal. Hamonic's three assists this season have come in the last five games. He also has 32 blocked shots and 11 PIM in 16 contests.