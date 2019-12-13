Hamonic picked up a goal and an assist with two PIM and three blocks in Thursday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Hamonic's goal late in the first period was just his second on the season and his first in over a month. The 29-year-old is a valuable real-life defenseman for the Flames, but his offensive contributions are sparse; he's failed to top 21 points in a season ever since putting up a career-high 33 back in 2014-15.