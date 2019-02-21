Flames' Travis Hamonic: Hammers home goal
Hamonic scored his fifth goal of the season in a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Wednesday.
It's his second goal in three games, and he has six PIM and five shots on goal with a plus-4 rating over that span. Hamonic's primary value comes from blocked shots, with 113 blocks in 49 games to go with his 14 points. He's safe to avoid in most fantasy formats despite the recent goal binge.
