Flames' Travis Hamonic: Heading back to Calgary
Hamonic (undisclosed) will head back to Calgary and miss the next three road games, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Hamonic will be re-evaluated at home, so his next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Blackhawks. This doesn't have many fantasy implications because Hamonic has just 12 points over 50 games. Michael Stone is expected to work on the top pairing in Hamonic's place Monday against the Sharks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.