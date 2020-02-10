Hamonic (undisclosed) will head back to Calgary and miss the next three road games, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Hamonic will be re-evaluated at home, so his next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Blackhawks. This doesn't have many fantasy implications because Hamonic has just 12 points over 50 games. Michael Stone is expected to work on the top pairing in Hamonic's place Monday against the Sharks.