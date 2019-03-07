Hamonic scored his seventh goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Hamonic has four goals in his last 10 games to bring his season total to 16 points in 56 contests. In Wednesday's appearance, he also blocked shots shots and added two PIM. Hamonic has been an important on-ice member of the Flames, but his defense-first approach hasn't garnered much fantasy notability.