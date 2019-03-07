Flames' Travis Hamonic: Hot run continues
Hamonic scored his seventh goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Hamonic has four goals in his last 10 games to bring his season total to 16 points in 56 contests. In Wednesday's appearance, he also blocked shots shots and added two PIM. Hamonic has been an important on-ice member of the Flames, but his defense-first approach hasn't garnered much fantasy notability.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...