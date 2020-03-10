Flames' Travis Hamonic: Inching closer to return
Hamonic (upper body) is hoping to return to the lineup Thursday against the Islanders, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic has been sidelined since Feb. 8 with an upper-body issue, but he was able to complete a full practice for the first time since suffering his injury Saturday, which was the first sign that he was likely closing in on a return. Another update on the 29-year-old blueliner's status should be released prior to puck drop against the Isles.
More News
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Full practice Saturday•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Joins team at morning skate•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Out few more weeks•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Still considered week-to-week•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Heading back to Calgary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.