Hamonic (upper body) is hoping to return to the lineup Thursday against the Islanders, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hamonic has been sidelined since Feb. 8 with an upper-body issue, but he was able to complete a full practice for the first time since suffering his injury Saturday, which was the first sign that he was likely closing in on a return. Another update on the 29-year-old blueliner's status should be released prior to puck drop against the Isles.