Hamonic (upper body) participated in Wednesday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

It's the first time Hamonic has skated with the team since he exited their Feb. 8 game against the Canucks. He'll still likely need a few full practices before he's ready to go. Hamonic is on injured reserve currently -- when he's activated, that will be a strong indication that he's nearing a return.