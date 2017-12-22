Hamonic (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Friday.

Factoring in the upcoming holiday break, Hamonic could return to action versus the Sharks on Thursday, which would mean he only misses Friday's matchup with Montreal -- a game he was already set to miss due to his lower-body malady. The defenseman hasn't tallied a goal since Oct. 14 (a 26 game stretch) and has notched a mere four helpers during his drought. In order to provide emergency depth on the blue line, the team recalled Rasmus Andersson from the minors.