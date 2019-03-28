Hamonic blocked six shots and fired three more on goal himself in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Hamonic has blocked 40 shots in only 13 appearances in March, with three games at six or more blocks. He's added three points as well. For the year, Hamonic's 162 blocks put him in seventh in the league, although his average of 2.5 blocks per game rank him fifth among blueliners with 50 or more appearances.