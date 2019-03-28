Flames' Travis Hamonic: Lays out for six blocked shots
Hamonic blocked six shots and fired three more on goal himself in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Hamonic has blocked 40 shots in only 13 appearances in March, with three games at six or more blocks. He's added three points as well. For the year, Hamonic's 162 blocks put him in seventh in the league, although his average of 2.5 blocks per game rank him fifth among blueliners with 50 or more appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...