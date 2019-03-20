Flames' Travis Hamonic: Leads defense in blocked shots
Hamonic blocked six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Hamonic is up to 149 blocks this season, including 27 in nine games in March. He's had a decent year with 17 points in 62 games as well, but his primary responsibility is to prevent offense rather than contribute to it.
