Hamonic was on the ice for 23:28 -- including 7:13 shorthanded -- versus Edmonton on Sunday.

It was the 13th time this season Hamonic has logged over 20 minutes of ice time. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the blueliner isn't getting a look with the man advantage, which limits his fantasy value. In 23 games, the Manitoba native recorded eight points, 48 shots and 39 blocks and should be capable of challenging the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his career.