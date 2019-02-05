Hamonic (lower body) skated on his own Tuesday and could return to practice with his teammates Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hamonic missed Sunday's game against the Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury, but if he's able to practice Wednesday, he could be an option for Thursday's matchup with the Sharks. Another update on the 28-year-old blueliner's status will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop against San Jose.