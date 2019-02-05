Flames' Travis Hamonic: May practice Wednesday
Hamonic (lower body) skated on his own Tuesday and could return to practice with his teammates Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic missed Sunday's game against the Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury, but if he's able to practice Wednesday, he could be an option for Thursday's matchup with the Sharks. Another update on the 28-year-old blueliner's status will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop against San Jose.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...