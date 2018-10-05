Flames' Travis Hamonic: Moves to IR
Hamonic has been placed on injured reserve with a facial fracture that comes with a week-to-week return designation, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
Hamonic sustained his injury upon tussling with Erik Gudbranson of the Canucks on Wednesday. This is particularly concerning because a concussion caused him to miss the final four games of the 2017-19 campaign. At any rate, Rasmus Anderson has been recalled from AHL Stockton as a reinforcement option.
