Flames' Travis Hamonic: Nets tying goal
Hamonic scored a goal on three shots and delivered three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
In the unlikeliest of scenarios, Hamonic was up on the forecheck and deposited a backhand shot past Jordan Binnington for the tying goal, which would force overtime. Hamonic has just four points and 29 shots in 20 contests. He's added 37 blocked shots despite not recording one Saturday. Perhaps the tally will give the 29-year-old more confidence -- more likely, he remains a stabilizing defensive presence on the roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.