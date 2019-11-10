Hamonic scored a goal on three shots and delivered three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

In the unlikeliest of scenarios, Hamonic was up on the forecheck and deposited a backhand shot past Jordan Binnington for the tying goal, which would force overtime. Hamonic has just four points and 29 shots in 20 contests. He's added 37 blocked shots despite not recording one Saturday. Perhaps the tally will give the 29-year-old more confidence -- more likely, he remains a stabilizing defensive presence on the roster.