Hamonic (upper body) is out for Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, but could be back at some point, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Considering the Flames are going to miss the playoffs, "some point" would mean Thursday against the Jets or Saturday against the Golden Knights. However, head coach Glen Gulutzan only said it was a possibility, so it seems very much possible that Hamonic is done for the year.