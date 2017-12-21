Flames' Travis Hamonic: Officially done for night
Hamonic (lower body) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Blues.
Hamonic totaled just 4:56 of ice time before the injury forced him out of commission, blocking three shots before his exit. The nature of his ailment remains unclear, but the blueliner's next opportunity to return comes Friday when the Flames host the Canadiens. If he's unable to go, Matt Bartkowski would likely draw into the lineup in his place.
