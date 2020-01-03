Flames' Travis Hamonic: On nine-game point drought
Hamonic has no points in his last nine appearances.
In that span, the defenseman has provided a plus-4 rating, 16 blocked shots and 18 shots on goal. Hamonic has only seven points, 76 blocks and 57 shots through 37 appearances this season, making him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.
