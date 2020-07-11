Hamonic has opted out of playing once the 2019-20 season restarts.
The NHL announced its plans to return to play Friday, but Hamonic will elect to not join the team out of family concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The defenseman battled an upper-body injury prior to the suspension of play and only picked up 12 points over 50 games this year.
More News
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Receives medical clearance•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Inching closer to return•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Full practice Saturday•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Joins team at morning skate•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Out few more weeks•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Still considered week-to-week•