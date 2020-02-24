Flames' Travis Hamonic: Out few more weeks
Flames general manager Brad Treliving says that Hamonic (upper body) is expected to miss "a few more weeks," Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic has missed the last seven games and isn't expected to return until at least mid-March. The 29-year-old defenseman has 12 points in 50 games this season.
