Flames' Travis Hamonic: Out of action Thursday
Hamonic (upper body) will not partake in Thursday's contest against the Jets, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hamonic was considered a candidate to return after missing two straight games because of the issue, but it appears he will require at least another couple of days to rest up. He only has one more opportunity to play before the season completes, so his season may be complete if he can't make the quick turn around for Saturday.
