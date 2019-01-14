Flames' Travis Hamonic: Out versus Coyotes
Hamonic (personal) will not play Sunday versus Arizona.
The Flames' blueliner will be absent from Sunday night's game against the Coyotes due to a family illness. Dalton Prout will dress in Hamonic's place.
