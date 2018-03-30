Flames' Travis Hamonic: Out with upper-body injury
Per coach Glen Gulutzan, Hamonic will "be out for a bit" with the upper-body injury he sustained during Thurday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames only have four contests remaining on their schedule, so it's possible Hamonic has played his last game of the season. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish the 2017-18 campaign having totaled one goal and 11 points while posting a minus-7 rating in 73 contests.
