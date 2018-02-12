Hamonic recorded an assist during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

It's been an underwhelming first season in Calgary for Hamonic, as this helper improved him to just eight points through 52 games. He's slotted consistently into a second-pairing role, but the veteran isn't receiving power-play minutes, so his upside is significantly capped. There aren't many fantasy settings where Hamonic warrants a roster spot.