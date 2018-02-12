Flames' Travis Hamonic: Picks up helper in win over Isles
Hamonic recorded an assist during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.
It's been an underwhelming first season in Calgary for Hamonic, as this helper improved him to just eight points through 52 games. He's slotted consistently into a second-pairing role, but the veteran isn't receiving power-play minutes, so his upside is significantly capped. There aren't many fantasy settings where Hamonic warrants a roster spot.
More News
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Trending toward return•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Lands on IR•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Already ruled out of Friday's game•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Officially done for night•
-
Flames' Travis Hamonic: Evaluated for lower-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...