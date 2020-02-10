Play

The Flames placed Hamonic (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday.

Hamonic was sent back to Calgary earlier Monday, so he was already expected to miss the remaining three games on this current road trip. His placement on injured reserve will rule him out until at least Feb. 17 against the Ducks, but a timeline for his return is still unknown. There should be a more clear outlook later in the week after further evaluation.

