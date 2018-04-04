Hamonic (upper body) could return to the lineup Thursday in Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Despite skating as an extra defenseman during Wednesday's practice, Hamonic sported a full-contact jersey, according to Kristen Anderson of Postmedia. Calgary will provide clarity of Hamonic's status following Thursday's morning skate, though with a statline that reads one goal and 10 assists over 74 games, Hamonic isn't a reliable fantasy option.