Flames' Travis Hamonic: Potential participant Thursday
Hamonic (upper body) could return to the lineup Thursday in Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Despite skating as an extra defenseman during Wednesday's practice, Hamonic sported a full-contact jersey, according to Kristen Anderson of Postmedia. Calgary will provide clarity of Hamonic's status following Thursday's morning skate, though with a statline that reads one goal and 10 assists over 74 games, Hamonic isn't a reliable fantasy option.
