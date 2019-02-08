Flames' Travis Hamonic: Practices Friday
Hamonic (hand) took the ice for practice Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic departed Thursday's game against the Canucks with a hand injury, after missing the previous game with a lower-body issue. The blueliner's presence at practice positions him to play Saturday against the Canucks, though the lineup still awaits confirmation.
