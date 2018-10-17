Flames' Travis Hamonic: Practices in yellow jersey
Hamonic (face) returned to practice in a yellow non-contact jersey Wednesday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Wednesday marked the first time Hamonic has taken the ice since undergoing surgery for a facial fracture in early October. While it's certainly a positive sign, the blueliner will likely need to get a session or two under his belt after shedding the no-contact jersey before he's an option to return from injured reserve.
