Hamonic scored his sixth goal of the year in a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Saturday.

The tally gives him his best season for goal scoring, though he's recorded only 15 points in 54 games. He added three shots in the contest. Hamonic has tallied three times in his last eight games, with 19 shots in that span. The relative hot streak is not expected to last, as Hamonic's shooting percentage of 5.9 percent is the highest in his career.