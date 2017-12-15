Hamonic has recorded just two assists through 16 games since returning from an undisclosed injury Nov. 13.

The prized offseason acquisition has been a bit of a flop for the Flames. Not only has Hamonic registered only four points through 28 games, his -4.0 Corsi For relative at five-on-five is a concerning mark. While his 97.5 PDO suggests there is statistical correction ahead, his defense-first role will likely continue to limit his fantasy upside. There aren't many settings where Hamonic is a serviceable option.