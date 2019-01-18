Flames' Travis Hamonic: Ready to return
Hamonic (personal) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against Detroit, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic has missed the Flames' last two games due to a family illness, but his presence at Friday's morning skate indicates he should be good to go for the evening's contest. The 28-year-old blueliner is expected to skate with Noah Hanifin on the second pairing against the Red Wings.
