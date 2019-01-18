Hamonic (personal) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against Detroit, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hamonic has missed the Flames' last two games due to a family illness, but his presence at Friday's morning skate indicates he should be good to go for the evening's contest. The 28-year-old blueliner is expected to skate with Noah Hanifin on the second pairing against the Red Wings.