Flames' Travis Hamonic: Ready to rock Friday
Hamonic (personal) will play in Friday's game versus the Red Wings.
Hamonic missed the last two games tending to a family illness, but he'll return to the top four on the blue line in this outing. He's not a top scorer by any means with just 12 points in 28 games, but he shoots and blocks enough shots to add some fantasy value in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...