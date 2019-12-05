Flames' Travis Hamonic: Ready to rock
Hamonic (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic's return will bolster Calgary's strength on the back end, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up four points in 23 games this campaign. The 29-year-old will skate with Noah Hanifin on the Flames' second pairing against the Sabres.
