Hamonic (upper body) has been medically cleared ahead of Thursday's game against the Islanders, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Coach Geoff Ward declined to confirm whether Hamonic would rejoin the lineup Thursday, but all signs currently point to him returning against the Islanders. Either way, the 29-year-old blueliner has only picked up 12 points in 50 games this campaign, making him a fringe option at best in deeper fantasy formats.