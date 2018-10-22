Flames' Travis Hamonic: Returning late next week?
Flames coach Bill Peters says Hamonic (face) could return late next week, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
The Flames' bench boss added that his prediction represented a "best-case scenario" which leads one to believe that Hamonic might struggle to answer the call. The 28-year-old defenseman was injured in a fight with Erik Gudbranson on Opening Night and has only featured in one game this season.
