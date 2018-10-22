Flames coach Bill Peters says Hamonic (face) could return late next week, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

The Flames' bench boss added that his prediction represented a "best-case scenario" which leads one to believe that Hamonic might struggle to answer the call. The 28-year-old defenseman was injured in a fight with Erik Gudbranson on Opening Night and has only featured in one game this season.